Trump Starts Trade War: Steel Tariffs Drag Jack Daniels, Hogs Into Absurd Transatlantic Tit-For-Tat

Perhaps more than any other time in the last six decades, the fate of markets is inextricably intertwined with the ebb and flow of geopolitics. It's become increasingly clear that one simply cannot fully comprehend market movements without a thorough understanding of concurrent political outcomes. Drawing on extensive experience in both politics and finance, Heisenberg will help demystify a world in which investors can no longer hope to conceptualize of markets as existing in anything that even approximates a vacuum.

On Thursday morning, Jerome Powell managed to deliver a more nuanced testimony on Capitol Hill than what came out of his mouth on Tuesday and his “success” at waffling on the economy and inflation looked like it might be enough to bolster equities.

And then the tariff headlines hit. This wasn’t unexpected (per se), but it’s pretty clear that everyone thought Trump was going to hold off on an actual announcement. Instead we got this:

  • TRUMP: WILL PUT 25% TARIFF ON IMPORTED STEEL, 10% ON ALUMINUM

Then, in short order, FAZ reported that the EU is now pushing back with proposed tariffs on Harleys and Jack Daniels. And yes, I’m serious.

So, stocks took a dive:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/03/01/trump-starts-trade-war-steel-tariffs-drag-jack-daniels-hogs-into-absurd-transatlantic-tit-for-tat/

