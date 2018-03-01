On Thursday morning, Jerome Powell managed to deliver a more nuanced testimony on Capitol Hill than what came out of his mouth on Tuesday and his “success” at waffling on the economy and inflation looked like it might be enough to bolster equities.

And then the tariff headlines hit. This wasn’t unexpected (per se), but it’s pretty clear that everyone thought Trump was going to hold off on an actual announcement. Instead we got this:

TRUMP: WILL PUT 25% TARIFF ON IMPORTED STEEL, 10% ON ALUMINUM

Then, in short order, FAZ reported that the EU is now pushing back with proposed tariffs on Harleys and Jack Daniels. And yes, I’m serious.

So, stocks took a dive:

More:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/03/01/trump-starts-trade-war-steel-tariffs-drag-jack-daniels-hogs-into-absurd-transatlantic-tit-for-tat/