This Means War.

Thursday went swimmingly.

Just about the last thing the market needed as everyone tries to figure out whether there is or there isn’t a Powell “put” was for the administration to do something rash on trade, but no sooner had Jay put the finishing touches on a half-decent performance on Capitol Hill than we got the tariff news.

Here's the progression:

8:53: TRUMP IS SAID TO ANNOUNCE TARIFFS AT MORNING MEETING: CNBC

10:42: CNBC: TRUMP EVENT AT 11AM WILL BE ON TRADE, NOT TARIFFS

12:30: TRUMP SAYS 10% TARIFF FOR ALUMINUM; TRUMP SAYS 25% TARIFFS FOR STEEL

As a reminder, here’s what’s ultimately at stake:

You can see when it started to fall apart:

Third straight day of losses and, notably, the third straight day of losses over 1%:

Full breakdown of a crazy day here:

