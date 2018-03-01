This Means War.
Perhaps more than any other time in the last six decades, the fate of markets is inextricably intertwined with the ebb and flow of geopolitics. It's become increasingly clear that one simply cannot fully comprehend market movements without a thorough understanding of concurrent political outcomes. Drawing on extensive experience in both politics and finance, Heisenberg will help demystify a world in which investors can no longer hope to conceptualize of markets as existing in anything that even approximates a vacuum.
Thursday went swimmingly.
Just about the last thing the market needed as everyone tries to figure out whether there is or there isn’t a Powell “put” was for the administration to do something rash on trade, but no sooner had Jay put the finishing touches on a half-decent performance on Capitol Hill than we got the tariff news.
Here's the progression:
- 8:53: TRUMP IS SAID TO ANNOUNCE TARIFFS AT MORNING MEETING: CNBC
- 10:42: CNBC: TRUMP EVENT AT 11AM WILL BE ON TRADE, NOT TARIFFS
- 12:30: TRUMP SAYS 10% TARIFF FOR ALUMINUM; TRUMP SAYS 25% TARIFFS FOR STEEL
As a reminder, here’s what’s ultimately at stake:
You can see when it started to fall apart:
Third straight day of losses and, notably, the third straight day of losses over 1%:
