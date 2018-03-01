Trader: ‘There Is One Asset That’s As Cheap As It’s Ever Been’

Kevin's latest is out...

Stock markets up on a stick. Valuations stretched. Bond yields near sixty year lows. Real returns basically zilch.

A decade of global financial repression has forced investors everywhere out the risk curve. Nothing is cheap. There is a reason that top quantitative research shops like GMO have forecasted future returns that look like this:

Cries of that awful acronym TINA ring through the halls of investment houses as clients take a big gulp and write blue tickets – despite the lofty prices. After all, everything is dear and their retirement still needs to funded.

The last remaining cheap asset?

Everywhere you look asset prices are on their highs, but there is one asset that is as cheap as it has ever been. No, it’s not sexy, and neither is it easy to buy, but if it were, it would probably be insanely overpriced, so let’s take those attributes as positive.