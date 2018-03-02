If You’re Long Risk Assets, You Do Not Want To Hear Kuroda Using The Word ‘Exit’

Oops...

For two months now, the world has been eyeing the BoJ closely for signs they might be set to follow the Fed and the ECB down the road to policy normalization.

To be sure, Japan is a long way from their inflation target, but as Albert Edwards wrote in January, the deflationary mindset seems to be breaking. Vanquishing the deflationary mindset has the potential to become a self-fulfilling prophecy by pulling forward consumer spending. Maybe Kuroda’s “think happy thoughts” approach wasn’t so stupid after all.

Earlier this week, the bank cut purchases of super long bonds, raising still more questions about the future of monetary policy even as the move was pretty clearly an attempt to engineer a steeper curve. “The Bank of Japan’s cut in purchase of bonds maturing in over 25 years is probably in response to a recent drop in super-long yields, which were pushed lower by seasonal demand from investors,” Daiwa’s Keiko Onogi said on Wednesday.

Well fast forward to Friday and we got this during Kuroda’s confirmation hearing for reappointment to another term:

KURODA: BOJ WILL BE CONSIDERING EXIT AROUND FISCAL 2019

The reaction was immediate in FX and USDJPY was probably already inclined to keep falling due to risk-off sentiment around the trade banter.

