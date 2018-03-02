Well, the “reviews” continue to pour in on Donald Trump’s decision to rollback this:

That’s years of progress on globalization and trade openness and it’s in jeopardy.

Analysts, economists, executives, and entire countries spent Thursday afternoon and Friday morning elaborating on how bad of an idea this is. Simply put: they’re coming in faster than we can document them.

For their part, Goldman says “expect further disruptive trade developments over the coming months, including stalled NAFTA negotiations and potential restrictions on Chinese trade and investment.”

More here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/03/02/goldman-warns-on-tariffs-expect-further-disruptive-trade-developments/