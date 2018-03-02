Trader: ‘This Feels Like A Throwback To The Pre-Weekend Choices We Had To Make During The Crisis’

To be clear, you don’t ever want to count out the dip-buyers.

After all, this is a market that’s been governed by a self-fulfilling prophecy – an ever more efficient dynamic that optimizes around itself precisely because it has to – for years.

[...]

But in case you haven't noticed, this may not be the time to try and explain away events that are just plain old ominous.

One person who is a bit skeptical about attempts to either find the nuanced silver lining (or if not the silver lining, at least a reason to explain away the bad news with minutiae), is former trader and current Bloomberg columnist Richard Breslow.

“Sometimes things are just good or bad and nuance is a form of laziness,” he writes on Friday, before advising you to “take a serious gander at the issues being served up and then decide if you’re more inclined to spend this first Friday of March itching to buy the dip or wondering where the safe havens really lie and who you know that is prepared to step up to the plate offering oodles of liquidity.”

Wise words which you probably won't heed.

