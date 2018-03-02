Moody’s: ‘March Is Off To A Horrible Start, Tariffs Warn Of Even Faster Price Inflation’

Speaking of inflation, one of the key questions in all of this is what the tariffs will mean in an environment where everyone is already laser focused on the prospect for rising price pressures to force the Fed to hike more rapidly than the market anticipates (read: more rapidly than the market “wants”). Here’s Bloomberg’s Michael Regan:

The stock market clearly doesn’t like the idea of trade wars, but the key question to sort out is: why? Is it the notion that tariffs will goose inflation, leading to faster Fed rate hikes and higher yields? Or is it that higher costs for steel and aluminum, and potential retaliatory measures from trading partners, will force everyone to take an eraser to those lofty profit forecasts?

In light of that, you might be interested in the following out today from Moody’s which serves not only as a cautionary note on the inflation front, but also as a good recap of recent events…

Via Moody’s

Tariffs Warn of Even Faster Price Inflation and Slower Growth February was a stormy month for financial markets. Worse yet, March got off to a horrible start in response to President Trump’s intention to impose import tariffs of 10% on aluminum and 25% on steel despite how costlier aluminum and steel will diminish the global competitiveness of those U.S. manufacturers using these materials. Remember, after having incurred back-to-back monthly setbacks in January and February, auto sales were expected to decline in 2018 prior to the statement on tariffs.

