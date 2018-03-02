Well needless to say, this was not a particularly inspiring week.

[...]

In addition to the tariff news, markets were also rattled by Jerome Powell’s testimony on Capitol Hill which went ok on Thursday but not so well on Tuesday. Have a look at this:

So that’s 1,600 Dow points. Here’s S&P futs since Trump surprised everyone on Thursday:

Full recap here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/03/02/have-genius-will-travel/