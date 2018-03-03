I guess you can’t blame investors being a bit shell-shocked.

I mean after all, it was just a month ago when the VIX ETP rebalance risk that everyone summarily dismissed as an urban legend (at least in terms of whether it would trigger a black swan vol. shock) was realized, thus putting to bed the idea that the potential for those products to create chaos was old wives’ tale.

During that same bout of flash-crashing madness, market participants also learned that the systematic deleveraging bogeyman was real, when CTAs turned in their worst week in history and between the trend followers and risk party, some $200 billion in equity exposure was unwound.

No sooner had that run its course that Jerome Powell fumbled his first public testimony as Fed Chair and an “unglued” Donald Trump started a trade war.

The events that transpired this week served as a poignant reminder that “technical” risks aside, there are also more fundamental issues at play, not the least of which are the inherent dangers of installing a new Fed Chair at a critical juncture and allowing a reality TV show host to dictate America’s trade policy.

You’ll recall that investors plowed a ridiculous sum on money into equities in January only to yank it right back out amid the February turmoil.

Well in the latest installment of his weekly Flows And Liquidity note, JPMorgan’s Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou asks the following rather disconcerting question:

Has the marginal equity buyer gone?





More here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/03/03/jpmorgan-asks-has-the-marginal-equity-buyer-gone/