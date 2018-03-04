Analysts Can Think Of Worse Things Than A Trade War – Like Say, ‘An Asteroid Hitting The Earth’

One of the themes I’ve been harping on over the past several days is the notion that because markets haven’t had sufficient time to recover psychologically from last month’s technical selloff, it’s probably not reasonable to expect everyone to demonstrate some kind of stoic fortitude in the face of seemingly hawkish Fed rhetoric and the threat of a global trade war.

Here’s how I described the setup on Friday:

Headed into March, investors hoped the turmoil that unfolded in early February was largely a one-off event. To be sure, there was plenty of evidence to support that assessment. The VIX “Minksy moment” on February 5 was in no small part attributable to levered and inverse VIX ETPs, whose vega-to-buy (i.e. the rebalance risk inherent in the structure of those products) had reached historic highs in January. The black swan vol. event triggered a VaR shock and forced de-risking by systematic strats and the subsequent cascade effect culminated in February 5-9 being the worst week for U.S. equities in two years (it would have been the worst week since the aftermath of Lehman were it not for a late afternoon rally that Friday courtesy of a JPMorgan note that suggested the risk parity and CTA unwind was largely complete). So the thinking was that with the deck cleared on the VIX ETP rebalance risk and with the systematic deleveraging out of the way, markets had the green light to calm down.

Needless to say, markets have not calmed down. In fact, 1% moves in either direction are starting to become more “norm” than “exception” and that’s thanks in no small part to the fact that folks have been forced to skip straight from worrying about market structure issues to worrying about a cornered Fed with a new leader and a U.S. administration that really seems like it wants to check the "tough on trade" box on the list of campaign trail promises.

[...]

It would be difficult to overstate the extent to which the tariff move has been universally derided by pretty much everyone who knows what they’re talking about. The bottom line is that the potential downstream job losses are virtually sure to outweigh any gains in the steel and aluminum industries and then there’s the squeeze on consumers (i.e. inflation) and the irreparable damage to America’s international reputation.

“Why would tariffs on these small sectors trigger such a strong [equity market] response?,” BofAML asks, in a new note. “In our view, the markets are worried about a slippery slope,” the bank continues, answering their own question.

More here:

