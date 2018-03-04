Kashkari, A ‘Resounding No’ And The Norwegian Blue

If you’re waiting around on someone to explain how Donald Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs are actually a good thing, you’re going to be waiting literally forever, because there are no “tremendous” reviews forthcoming.

That’s probably clear to you by now what with the scathing analyst commentary, the universal backlash from the international community, and the bevy of economists who have, for the better part of two years, tried desperately to explain why the protectionist bent is a road to nowhere at best and a road to economic hell in America at worst.

One of the points we and others have made over the past several days is that this complicates things for the Fed at a time when things didn’t need to get anymore complicated.

Someone who apparently realizes that is uber dove Neel Kashkari.

In an interview with FT, Kashkari tried to come across as measured in his assessment by conceding that he “could understand” the complaints of the protectionist contingent, but his take on the tariffs themselves was unequivocal. Here’s what he said:

If you raise steel tariffs, are the steel jobs in the US going to more than make up for the economic effect [on] everybody who is a steel consumer? If you look narrowly at that, the answer is going to be a resounding no.

Right. And you don’t have to be an economist to understand that (of course Neel is good at crafting bailout packages, so maybe he can help when it all goes awry).

