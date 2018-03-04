Not For The Faint-Hearted: Full Week Ahead Preview

There’s no shortage of event risk in the week ahead. This is not going to be for the faint of heart.

Chief among concerns is of course Trump’s trade war, pre-announced last Thursday, much to the surprise and chagrin of nearly everyone, including investors.

[...]

While some analysts are still holding out hope that the rhetoric will turn more conciliatory going forward, Peter Navarro didn’t exactly inspire much confidence on Sunday.

[...]

The dollar managed to eke out a gain last week and it will obviously be in focus again as it’s being pulled between the twin deficit boondoggle and the administration’s weak dollar by proxy policy on one hand, and higher rates/a more hawkish Fed on the other.

[...]

We’ll also get the February jobs report. Obviously, this has the potential to create problems in the event the average hourly earnings print beats like it did with January payrolls. The last AHE number (which betrayed the briskest pace of annual wage growth since 2009) made a bad situation worse last month, by accelerating the bond rout and ultimately setting the stage for “Volpocalypse” on February 5.

[...]

We’ll also get the ECB this week. The January minutes revealed a governing council that’s reluctant to drop the easing bias and the latest econ in Europe hasn’t been as inspiring on some fronts as one might have expected. Additionally, the Trump administration’s penchant for fostering a weaker greenback complicates the ECB’s normalization plans by raising the odds that a hawkish lean could trigger unpalatable euro strength that could ultimately imperil the inflation target (and European stocks).

