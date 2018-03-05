‘Germany Balanced It Out’: World Reacts To Fraught Italian Election

Germany probably balanced everything out.

That’s from Swissquote’s Peter Rosenstreich and it sums up the situation in Europe on Monday.

Last week, markets were a bit nervous about the fact that the Italian election came on the same day as the results from the SPD vote to support a new coalition with Angela Merkel in Germany. The consensus was that although the vote in Italy obviously has long-term ramifications, the near-term risk was that SPD would vote “no” leading to more political turmoil in Europe’s most important economy. Instead, they voted “yes”, and that’s what matters on Monday.

Populist parties were of course ascendant in Italy, but the vote was inconclusive (as expected) and now everyone will brace for a lengthy period of political wrangling. Here’s Goldman:

The official result of the Italian general election is yet to be announced [but] the latest electoral projections suggest that no major party or electoral coalition will win an absolute majority of seats in the Lower House and Senate. We expect a bumpy and potentially long period before a new government is in place.

