Things are off to a contentious start on Monday on the trade front.

[...]

If Trump applies the steel and aluminum-imports tariffs “it’s clear they’ll be in contravention of the WTO rules,” Macron said at a joint press conference with Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard in Paris, adding that “nationalism is war, and everybody loses.” He also said if Trump goes ahead with the tariffs, France will respond “rapidly.”

Quebec’s Couillard stated the obvious, which is that America’s markets will invariably absorb the tariffs, with import tariffs increasing the cost of making metal-based goods in the U.S. “It’s the U.S. manufacturers that will pay for this policy,” Couillard added, flatly.

So, with Trump all fired up to go ahead and try his hand at dismantling decades and decades of progress on global trade, we though this was a good time to run the following “brief history of U.S. trade since the Great Depression” as expounded by Goldman last summer.

Via Goldman

US trade policy has evolved significantly since the Great Depression when tariffs on dutiable imports peaked at nearly 60% and there was no centralized organization overseeing global trade matters. Below we highlight some of the key milestones along the path towards trade openness that helped drive growth for the US and globally.

More here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/03/05/here-is-a-brief-history-of-u-s-trade-since-the-great-depression/