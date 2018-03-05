High Yield ETF Shell Game On Full Display

One of the things that’s been bugging the hell out of me for at least two years is the prospect of active mutual funds using HY ETFs as a liquidity sleeve or, more to the point, as what amounts to a cash substitute.

Basically, they’re managing flows with ETFs in order to avoid the cash market for the underlying bonds. That may not sound inherently nefarious (and maybe it’s not), but it is damn sure some semblance of incestuous. Because it’s obvious what they’re doing, right?

I mean if you’re a high yield mutual fund and you’re holding HY ETFs then what you’re trying to do is have your cake and eat it too. You can stay fully invested via the ETFs but claim to have a cash buffer because after all, the ETFs are liquid. Obviously, that’s silly. Those ETFs are not cash. You can mitigate flows with them (i.e. dodge the cash market for the underlying bonds by selling portfolio products instead), but in the final analysis, that’s a shell game.

Ok, well during last month’s HY fund exodus, Citi warned that there was probably some double counting going on because there’s no way to know how much of what everyone was seeing in ETF flows was actually mutual fund managers using those ETFs to mitigate their own fund flows. One thing seemed certain: folks were going where the liquidity was, tapping the ETFs and also CDX in an effort to (again) dodge the cash market.

Well Barclays is out with an exhaustive look into this dynamic (you’ll recall that they wrote the seminal piece on how ETFs and portfolio products are being used to mitigate flows back in 2015 when the debate about HY ETFs was really heating up).

First, the bank notes that although outflows from HY mutual funds “exceeded 4.4% of AUM over a short period of four weeks ending last Wednesday rank[ing] among the four largest outflows for similar periods and [clocking in at] the largest since August 2014,” those flows were actually “well below those experienced in other products – notably, high yield ETFs [where] HYG and JNK, the high yield ETFs with the most assets under management, saw the largest-ever percentage decline in their combined shares outstanding, with a near 18% drop over the one-month period ending last Wednesday, dwarfing the 4.4% decline in mutual fund AUM over the same period.”

