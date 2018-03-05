Trade On, Trade Off.

Days like today are always amusing to the extent they bring out the Don Quixote in the FinTwit crowd.

Pick your favorite widely-followed Twitter personality (anonymous or otherwise) and you’ll get a lot of strange bragging out how risk assets are buoyant in the face of geopolitical turmoil – strange because it’s never clear who those people are talking to. “Is the risk parity unwind over yet?!” “Guess that trade war didn’t pan out?!” Etc. Etc.

[...]

U.S. stocks were up sharply. You can see the liftoff clearly in futs a little over an hour after the cash open:

Notably, this was yet another day when stocks moved 1% or more in either direction, underscoring the notion that we are indeed no longer in Kansas (Toto).

More here:

