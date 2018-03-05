Trade On, Trade Off.

Currencies, Macro, Commodities, geopolitics

Perhaps more than any other time in the last six decades, the fate of markets is inextricably intertwined with the ebb and flow of geopolitics. It's become increasingly clear that one simply cannot fully comprehend market movements without a thorough understanding of concurrent political outcomes. Drawing on extensive experience in both politics and finance, Heisenberg will help demystify a world in which investors can no longer hope to conceptualize of markets as existing in anything that even approximates a vacuum.

Days like today are always amusing to the extent they bring out the Don Quixote in the FinTwit crowd.

Pick your favorite widely-followed Twitter personality (anonymous or otherwise) and you’ll get a lot of strange bragging out how risk assets are buoyant in the face of geopolitical turmoil – strange because it’s never clear who those people are talking to. “Is the risk parity unwind over yet?!” “Guess that trade war didn’t pan out?!” Etc. Etc.

[...]

U.S. stocks were up sharply. You can see the liftoff clearly in futs a little over an hour after the cash open:

Notably, this was yet another day when stocks moved 1% or more in either direction, underscoring the notion that we are indeed no longer in Kansas (Toto).

More here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/03/05/trade-on-trade-off/

