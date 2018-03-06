You’re Lying About Kuroda, So Let Kuroda Tell You What Kuroda ‘Never Said’

Remember last Friday? If you’re Sam Nunberg you don’t, because you’ve seen the bottom of at least a dozen fifths of liquor since then.

But the rest of you probably recall that Kuroda dared to mention the word “exit” in his confirmation hearing, stoking further jitters about the time table for the BoJ’s eventual (maybe) exit from accommodative policy.

We profiled that episode here, and although it was largely lost in the tariff shuffle, you can still see it on an annotated chart. We’ve updated that chart to include this morning’s North Korean nuclear olive branch which, while sinking the broader dollar, is leading to some risk-on sentiment and thus driving USDJPY higher:

Well, Haruhiko is out on Tuesday to clear some things up for you about the BoJ's non-existent "exit" plans, ok?

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/03/06/youre-lying-about-kuroda-so-let-kuroda-tell-you-what-kuroda-never-said/