Trader: ‘That’s Not A Bond Bear Market’…

What a true bond bear market looks like

A couple of years ago I remember having a discussion with a hedge fund manager. I told him about my theory that the next big surprise would be higher bond rates, not the other way round. I distinctly remember him lecturing me about the overwhelming forces of demographics, technology and globalization. All of these added up to deflation – not inflation. I couldn’t convince him that when everyone agrees on something, it’s time to expect something different. We agreed to disagree.

Today, the tables have completely turned. It’s now fashionable to be a bond bear. So much so, I probably don’t need to repeat the common bond negative narrative that has spread through the financial community faster than chlamydia at a Banff youth hostel.

To see the preponderance of negative bond sentiment, all one has to do is look at the speculative positioning in the fixed income futures market. One of the easiest ways to hedge against higher interest rates is the CME 3-month Eurodollar contract. This contract has nothing to do with the euro currency, but instead represents the rate at which banks lend US dollars to one another overseas. Speculators are so confident about higher rates that they are short almost $4 trillion ED futures.