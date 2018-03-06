That’s All, Folks: Gary Cohn Out At White House

Well that’s it, folks.

Gary Cohn has seen enough. First thing this morning in “It’s High Noon For Gary Cohn’s White House Career,” we noted that Cohn’s departure was likely imminent in the wake of Trump’s decision to slap punitive tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Sure enough, The New York Times reports that Gary will be leaving the White House in the coming weeks. To wit:

Gary D. Cohn, President Trump’s top economic adviser, plans to resign, becoming the latest in a series of high-profile departures from the Trump administration, White House officials said on Tuesday. The officials insisted there was no single factor behind the departure of Mr. Cohn, who heads the National Economic Council. But his decision to leave came after he seemed poised to lose an internal struggle amid a Wild West-style process over Mr. Trump’s plan to impose large tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

This is not good news for risk sentiment...