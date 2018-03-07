Global Markets React To Gary Cohn News

Well, the fallout from Gary Cohn’s White House exit was predictable overnight, but if anything, probably on the benign side, considering the gravity of the situation.

After all, with Cohn out, Peter Navarro is ascendant, and that’s not great when it comes to the future course of U.S. trade policy. Asian shares were off, but it wasn’t exactly a bloodbath, and as Bloomberg’s Mark Cudmore writes, “there have been pullbacks, but there’s no sign of broad panic and no hint that it portends a worse environment to come.” That relative complacency, Cudmore thinks, is a mistake.

For one thing, the fact that Trump effectively cut Cohn loose is evidence that Trump may be prepared to forsake his beloved stock market rally in the interest of keeping his “promise” on trade.

