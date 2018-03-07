Global Markets React To Gary Cohn News
Currencies, Macro, Commodities, geopolitics
Contributor Since 2016
Perhaps more than any other time in the last six decades, the fate of markets is inextricably intertwined with the ebb and flow of geopolitics. It's become increasingly clear that one simply cannot fully comprehend market movements without a thorough understanding of concurrent political outcomes. Drawing on extensive experience in both politics and finance, Heisenberg will help demystify a world in which investors can no longer hope to conceptualize of markets as existing in anything that even approximates a vacuum.
Well, the fallout from Gary Cohn’s White House exit was predictable overnight, but if anything, probably on the benign side, considering the gravity of the situation.
After all, with Cohn out, Peter Navarro is ascendant, and that’s not great when it comes to the future course of U.S. trade policy. Asian shares were off, but it wasn’t exactly a bloodbath, and as Bloomberg’s Mark Cudmore writes, “there have been pullbacks, but there’s no sign of broad panic and no hint that it portends a worse environment to come.” That relative complacency, Cudmore thinks, is a mistake.
For one thing, the fact that Trump effectively cut Cohn loose is evidence that Trump may be prepared to forsake his beloved stock market rally in the interest of keeping his “promise” on trade.
More here:
https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/03/07/global-markets-react-to-gary-cohn-news/