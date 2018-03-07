With Gary Cohn having bid Donald Trump adieu (or with Donald Trump having bid Gary Cohn adieu, whichever way you prefer to look at it), the world will now hold its breath and hope that someone, although it’s unclear who, will step in and convince the President that his proposed tariffs are a slippery slope.

[...]

On Tuesday, Goldman’s Jeff Currie and Damien Courvalin were out with a close look at the effect of the tariffs on the steel and aluminum markets and now, Jan Hatzius and co. are out with their take on what all of this likely means for the economy.

They begin by reminding you that while the steel tariffs are not surprising and, historically speaking, not unusual, U.S. trade policy “is on a troubling path.”

“This action looks much broader than similar actions in the past and trade protections might be less unsettling for markets if they were seen as an isolated event,” Goldman writes before explaining why the process here was so troubling. To wit:

Sec. 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 allows the president to impose trade restrictions in the interest of national security, but the law has not been used to impose restrictions in more than 30 years and has been rarely used since it was enacted. This process was used, we believe, because imposing tariffs on national security grounds increases the odds they will take effect. Unlike most other trade protections like antidumping or countervailing duties or safeguard tariffs, the national security-related decision does not require a review and approval by the US International Trade Commission.

More here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/03/07/goldman-this-is-unlikely-to-stop-at-steel/