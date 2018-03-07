Strategist: ‘Cohn’s Departure Will Weigh On Stocks And Keep A Bid To Vol. For Weeks’

It looks you’re all The Bruce Dickinson and Gary Cohn is your “cowbell” on Wednesday.

Everyone’s “got a fever” and “the only prescription” is more Gary.

Opinions vary on the extent to which Cohn’s ouster/exit actually matters all that much.

To be sure, Bloomberg’s Cameron Crise has a point when he says that in “the developed world, institutions tend to be stronger than individuals, such that the gain or loss of a single political appointee doesn’t really influence economic or market outcomes at all.”

[...]

Not everyone’s take on this is as sanguine as writing it off to just another high profile exit from Trump’s White House, that bastion of stability inhabited only by “the best people.”

Wells Fargo, for instance, is out with a rather gloomy take, noting that doing nothing really isn’t palatable for other countries in the event Trump pushes ahead with his tariffs.

“Loosely borrowing from game theory, it would be less than optimal for foreign countries to do nothing in response to a tariff because if opposing nations took a type of appeasement approach (extracting no costs or fees monetary or otherwise), there would be an incentive for President Trump to continue raising various tariffs,” the bank writes.

More here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/03/07/strategist-cohns-departure-will-weigh-on-stocks-and-keep-a-bid-to-vol-for-weeks/