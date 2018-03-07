‘This Is An Important Development’: Lael Brainard Turns Hawkish,

Lost in the Cohn shuffle was Lael Brainard, and you don’t want to lose track of Lael Brainard.

On Tuesday evening, at a speech in New York to the Money Marketeers of New York University, the uber dove came across as some semblance of hawkish, reiterating Jerome Powell’s comment about “headwinds shifting to tailwinds.”

Specifically, she said this:

In many respects, the macro environment today is the mirror image of the environment we confronted a couple of years ago. In the earlier period, strong headwinds sapped the momentum of the recovery and weighed down the path of policy. Today, with headwinds shifting to tailwinds, the reverse could hold true.

Do I hear 5?

