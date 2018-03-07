(Trade) War And Peace.

If you had to pick two headlines to file away on Wednesday, here are a couple of good candidates:

NAVARRO SAYS HE’S NOT A CANDIDATE TO REPLACE COHN

SANDERS: POTENTIAL TARIFF CARVEOUTS FOR MEXICO, CANADA

The former is obviously good news because the last thing anyone needs is a situation where Peter Navarro is given even more clout and the latter is positive for NAFTA negotiations and also suggests Trump may be prepared to tone things down a little bit (incidentally, Wilbur Ross tried to say the same thing Huck-San said earlier in the session, but ended up making things worse with an errant comment about “blowing up the world“).

Here’s how this has played out since last Thursday:

