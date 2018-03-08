Turn My Trade War Down To ‘Simmer’ For Now

So Donald Trump and Peter Navarro appear to have lost at least a little bit of their nerve over the past 48 or so hours, and thank God.

Apparently, there’s going to be an exemption for Canada and Mexico on the steel and aluminum tariffs provided they prostrate themselves before Trump and agree to some kind of new NAFTA deal that allows him to tell his supporters he secured something “better” than what we had before. Who knows what that will ultimately entail, but what it means in the interim is that Trump has bullied his way into gaining some more leverage in the talks.

“One version of the plan, which was still being finalized, would give Canada and Mexico a 30-day exemption from the tariffs,” WaPo reported late Wednesday evening, citing officials. That grace period would be extended if necessary based on progress in the NAFTA talks.

[...]

The loonie erased all of its losses incurred on following Cohn’s exit and the dovish BoC. Sarah Huckabee Sanders helped in the press briefing on Wednesday afternoon (when she tipped the exemptions) and then overnight, following the WaPo story, USDCAD fell further before moving back up again this morning:

