Ok, here comes the ECB.

If you need a refresher on this, we previewed it in our week-ahead outlook on Sunday, but suffice to say it looks like they may tweak the outlook for APP in an effort to start laying the groundwork for calling an end to QE in September. Of course depending on the conditions they could taper a little further and let purchases run through the end of the year. Whatever the case, there won’t be a rate hike until monthly purchases are wound down, so they need to start telegraphing that wind down at some point.

As far as the updated forecasts go, Bloomberg apparently already knows what they’re going to show. “The European Central Bank’s new forecasts will show growth and inflation similar to the picture of solid economic momentum seen three months ago,” a story out overnight reads. That according to “euro-area officials familiar with the matter.”

[...]

So that will need be confirmed in the presser and it certainly seems as though that’s an effort to soften the blow from a removal of the dovish slant on the APP guidance (i.e. the explicit reference to increasing purchases). Downplay that with an unchanged outlook for growth and a just-barely-more-dovish take on inflation.

Sure enough, they pulled the dovish slant on APP

More here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/03/08/ecb-removes-dovish-slant-on-qe-from-statement/