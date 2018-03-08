Draghi Talks Up Goldilocks, Trims 2019 Inflation Forecast, Ups Near-Term Growth Outlook

Now it’s time for Mario Draghi to explain why no one should be alarmed that the ECB finally tweaked the language in the policy statement.

The removal of the explicit reference to the bank’s willingness to ramp up asset purchases again is of course largely meaningless because let’s face it, it’s not like they wouldn’t be willing to step up purchases in the event conditions deteriorated meaningfully. And then there’s the support from the reinvestments.

As Goldman noted last week, “this dovish option is of little practical value at the current juncture, and its removal allows the ECB to show some gradual progress in its communication reflecting the ongoing economic recovery.”

The issue here though, is that the market (and FX in particular) is hyper-sensitive to these types of changes in an environment where the U.S. in angling for a weaker dollar and Trump’s burgeoning trade war threatens global growth. That sensitivity was on full display this morning when EURUSD spiked in response to the change in the ECB statement.

Well, in the presser, Draghi did his best to underscore the all-important "Goldilocks" narrative.

