Early last month, the Seth Golden crowd was summarily wiped out on a Monday afternoon when an already nervous market collided head on with the VIX ETP rebalance risk that multiple sellside desks had been warning about for at least a year.

Time and again, analysts cautioned that beyond a certain point, levered and inverse VIX ETPs would have to panic-buy VIX futs into a vol. spike, exacerbating the situation and, if it was acute enough, likely leading some of those products to be redeemed.

Over and over, the punditry dismissed those concerns and so did a lot of popular FinTwit personalities … right up until that Tuesday morning and suddenly all of those same people were bemoaning the injustice of the whole thing rather than simply stating the obvious which was this: “oops, turns out that VIX ETP rebalance risk was a real thing after all.”

[...]

Once traffic started to move again, everyone started to ask the next logical question which was this: “ok, was that just the tip of the proverbial iceberg?” As Citi put it late last year (and as Chris Cole of Artemis Capital has been screaming about forever), “trades and strategies which explicitly or implicitly rely on the low-vol environment continuing are becoming more and more ubiquitous.”

[...]

Well BofAML is out with a timely new note that takes a look at vol. spillovers.

The analysis is pretty tedious and it reads more like an academic journal article than it does a note, but nevertheless, we thought we’d highlight some of the color and visuals.

[...]

They go on to note that the X-asset correlation of short vol. strategies is high and hence a vol. shock in one asset “can potentially spread to the whole market, as we saw recently when equity market volatility spiked.” Here are some visuals that illustrate those points:

More here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/03/08/one-bank-sees-volatility-spilling-all-over-the-place/