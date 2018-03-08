And then came the tariff announcement. To be clear, this was bullish because in breaking with pretty much everything he and Navarro have said over the past week, it turns out everyone is potentially exempt from measures that he claimed no one would be exempt from.

AP leaked the details of the announcement prior to the official unveiling. Here are the headlines:

MEXICO, CANADA EXEMPTED INDEFINITELY FROM METAL TARIFFS: AP

TRUMP TARIFFS TO TAKE EFFECT IN 15 DAYS, AP REPORTS

COUNTRIES CAN NEGOTIATE EXCLUSIONS FROM TARIFFS, AP REPORTS

We don’t want to criticize that because that’s just the kind of conciliatory stance the world needs, but it certainly raises the following question: if you’re going to exempt Canada and Mexico “indefinitely” and you’re going to allow everyone else to negotiate for their own exemptions, well then why do this in the first place?

Here’s the official headline dump:

TRUMP LINKS TARIFFS TO COUNTRIES PAYING SHARE OF DEFENSE BUDGET

TRUMP WILL REVIEW OTHER MILITARY ALLIES FOR TARIFF EXCLUSIONS

TRUMP: WILL HOLD OFF TARIFF ON CAN/MEX, SEE IF NAFTA DEAL DONE

TRUMP: WILL CUT DOWN ON CHINA TRADE DEFICIT ONE WAY OR ANOTHER

TRUMP SAYS OPEN TO MODIFYING TARIFFS ON INDIVIDUAL COUNTRIES

TRUMP: LIGHTHIZER TO LEAD TALKS W/ COUNTRIES ON LIFTING TARIFFS

TRUMP DEFENDS TARIFFS AS ESSENTIAL TO U.S. NATIONAL SECURITY

TRUMP SAYS FOREIGN GOVTS SUBSIDIZING FLOOD OF CHEAP METALS

By the time it was all said and done stocks were higher across the board, rallying on the AP leak, fading as Trump spoke, and then rallying into the close. Fifth straight day of gains for the Nasdaq:

More here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/03/08/steel-yourself/