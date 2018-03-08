David Stockman: This Is ‘The Rigor Mortis Of A Dead Bull’

David's latest has some pretty good commentary on the history of tariffs and the steel lobby...

In short, the Donald just stuck a wobbly stick in a very big and nasty hornets’ nest. And your editor does speak with some authority on the matter.

We negotiated the first comprehensive steel quota deal back in 1983 as an effort to keep the hard core protectionists, which had infiltrated the Commerce Department in the Reagan Administration, at bay.

It was some kind of nightmare. The steel lobby’s promise at the time that a one-time five-year quota at 18.5% of the market—except for a laundry list of loopholes—would bring it back to the pink of health is one of the more egregious falsehoods ever peddled by the jackals of K-street.

But this time will be far, far worse because back then China was just emerging from the industrial disaster of the Great Helmsman’s disastrous Great Leap Forward. China didn’t even get a quota in the 1983 deal.

By contrast, last year China produced 800 million tons of steel, which is more than the next 40 worldwide suppliers combined; and even then this tsunami of steel came from a partially idled industry that actually has 1.2 billiontons of capacity.

Stated differently, the world is downing in China’s excess steel capacity.But since it has now diverted most of the exports it was preciously dumping on the US market to other customers, the Donald’s tariff won’t amount to even a pinprick.

To wit, in 2017 China was only the #12 steel importer at 800,000 tons into the 107 million ton US end market. Its shipments compared to 36 million tons of total steel imports. Accordingly, we’d be surprised if the Donald’s tariff would add even $100 millionto the landed cost of China’s current exports to the US.

That’s right. the Donald is hitting the steel users of the US with a notional $7.5 billion tariff cost in order to smack the real target—-the Red Ponzi—with what amounts to a 1.4% of the total upcharge.