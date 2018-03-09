Which One Of You Is Buying South Korean Stocks Now That The Nuclear War Has Been Postponed?
News that Donald Trump is prepared to meet Kim Jong-Un for what will undoubtedly be one of the most hilarious photo ops in political history was enough to help Asian shares close the week on a high note.
Here’s how South Korea stocks fared on the week (they extended Friday gains on the Trump headline, but by the end of the session, whatever extra boost shares received from the announcement had generally faded):
