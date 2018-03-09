You Will Have To Pry Kuroda’s ‘Very Powerful Easing’ From His ‘Very Cold, Very Dead’ Hands

Well, the Trump / Kim meeting news came not a moment too soon for USDJPY which desperately needed an excuse to rally and that’s just what happened overnight, starting the very second the headlines hit:

That took some of the pressure of the BoJ and especially Kuroda, who a week ago rattled FX markets by accidentally using the word “exit” in the same sentence as “policy” at a confirmation hearing.

He would subsequently walk those comments back, but the market is hyper-sensitive to that kind of thing right now, thanks in no small part to the fact that the Trump administration has adopted a weak dollar policy (in both word and deed).

That was the set up for the BoJ meeting and Kuroda presser overnight.

More here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/03/09/you-will-have-to-pry-kurodas-very-powerful-easing-from-his-very-cold-very-dead-hands/