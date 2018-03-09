You Will Have To Pry Kuroda’s ‘Very Powerful Easing’ From His ‘Very Cold, Very Dead’ Hands
Currencies, Macro, Commodities, geopolitics
Contributor Since 2016
Perhaps more than any other time in the last six decades, the fate of markets is inextricably intertwined with the ebb and flow of geopolitics. It's become increasingly clear that one simply cannot fully comprehend market movements without a thorough understanding of concurrent political outcomes. Drawing on extensive experience in both politics and finance, Heisenberg will help demystify a world in which investors can no longer hope to conceptualize of markets as existing in anything that even approximates a vacuum.
Well, the Trump / Kim meeting news came not a moment too soon for USDJPY which desperately needed an excuse to rally and that’s just what happened overnight, starting the very second the headlines hit:
That took some of the pressure of the BoJ and especially Kuroda, who a week ago rattled FX markets by accidentally using the word “exit” in the same sentence as “policy” at a confirmation hearing.
He would subsequently walk those comments back, but the market is hyper-sensitive to that kind of thing right now, thanks in no small part to the fact that the Trump administration has adopted a weak dollar policy (in both word and deed).
That was the set up for the BoJ meeting and Kuroda presser overnight.
More here:
https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/03/09/you-will-have-to-pry-kurodas-very-powerful-easing-from-his-very-cold-very-dead-hands/