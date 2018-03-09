Jobs Report Beats, Average Hourly Earnings Misses

There's just one more hurdle to clear in what was, to say the least, an extraordinary week for geopolitics and markets.

All eyes on Friday of course turn to February payrolls and, more to the point, to average hourly earnings. The AHE print has taken on increasing importance over the past year and starting last month, it became the market's bogeyman par excellence, after an upside surprise that betrayed the briskest pace of annual wage growth since 2009 exacerbated the bond rout and set the stage for the harrowing bout of flash-crashing madness that sent global stocks careening into a correction the following week.

Since then, we've heard from new Fed chair (and guy who really wishes he hadn't taken this job) Jerome Powell, who told Congress the incoming data has strengthened his view that inflation is moving sustainably up to target. That was a hawkish surprise and it heightened jitters that the Fed may be inclined to try and squeeze in more hikes than the market is pricing this year. We've heard from more Fed officials since then including Lael Brainard, whose uncharacteristically hawkish demeanor at an event in New York this week underscored the upside Fed risk.

The whisper number on AHE is +0.3% m/m, which would be marginally higher than the median survey forecast of +0.2%.

And without further ado... jobs beats bigly, AHE misses.

