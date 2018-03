By some accounts, that jobs report should be just what the doctor ordered, although we’ll see how things shake out over the course of the day.

We got a “bigly” beat on the headline print and an underwhelming AHE number which seems to be precisely what stocks needed.

More here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/03/09/jobs-report-confuses-everyone-except-stocks-which-are-not-confused/