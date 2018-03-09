What Wall Street Is Saying About The ‘Goldilocks’ February Jobs Report

Ok, well markets have had a couple of hours to absorb and ponder the February jobs report which of course beat handily on the headline while missing on the AHE front, a decidedly favorable outcome for stocks, given that the main risk heading in was another average hourly earnings beat.

You can delve as deeply into this as you want, but a couple of things seem pretty clear. For one thing, that headline number (the 313,000 print) is “bigly”, so you can expect a lot of crowing about it from a certain Twitter-prone President. Also, it looks like there’s still some slack in the labor market and that has obvious implications for the Fed.

Still, the robust growth outlook portends a return of inflation pressures at some point, so you probably want to keep that in mind, lest you should get caught off guard again like you invariably were last month when the AHE print tanked everything.

In any event, here is some of the early analyst commentary that will of course continue to trickle in throughout the day from whoever hasn’t already headed out to the bar (which is where I would have been by now on a payrolls Friday were this two years ago).

Deutsche Bank

Despite softer wage growth numbers in the latest U.S. jobs report, February’s payrolls report will be remembered for its unusually strong growth elements and should support the dollar. It’s risk positive on the surface, but when the growth implications are fully digested, inflation fears will easily resurface. Data plays to an eventual test of 3% for 10Y yields and ultimately is likely to be USD positive.

