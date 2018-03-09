Blankfein To Leave Goldman As Soon As Year’s End

Ok, well Lloyd Blankfein is said to on his way out at Goldman Sachs.

According to the Wall Street Journal, this isn’t something that is in any way forced. “The timing of any moves could still change, and the 63-year-old Mr. Blankfein is firmly in control of his exit,” WSJ writes, adding that “the departure would conclude a 36-year Goldman career for Blankfein [and] it isn’t clear what Mr. Blankfein will do after he steps down or whether he will retain his position as chairman of Goldman’s board.”

The Journal details Lloyd’s various trials and tribulations, including the recent stumble in trading, falling ROE and the difficulties inherent in trying to help the bank shed the whole “muppet” meme. Additionally, WSJ makes sure to remind you that Goldman became the poster child for Wall Street nefariousness following the crisis.

