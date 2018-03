Well what can you say about this week?

[insert humor]

The February jobs report was just what the market needed – a blowout headline print combined with an AHE miss. That underscored the “Goldilocks” narrative and suggested there’s still some slack in the labor market (more analysis here).

Stocks soared on Friday. The Nasdaq has not only recouped the entirety of the selloff, but in fact hit a new record high:

On the week:

Full recap here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/03/09/the-interview/