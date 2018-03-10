Are Trump’s Trade Wars Fake News?

[...]

In light of the trade war threat, it comes as no surprise that “trade conflict” was at the top of the list when it comes to things Goldman was talking to clients about this week.

There’s nothing particularly profound or new (per se), in the bank’s weekly account of client conversations, but there are some highlights that are worth mentioning.

First, the bank notes that aluminum and steel inputs “equate to just 1% of total US private industry gross output (i.e., revenues), meaning even significantly higher steel and aluminum input costs would have a limited impact on aggregate US corporate profits.”

That said, the downstream effects could be significant and autos and machinery stocks “will likely face margin pressures from higher domestic input prices.” Bottom line: you don’t want to be at the bottom right of this chart:

More here:

