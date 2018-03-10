Are Trump’s Trade Wars Fake News?
Perhaps more than any other time in the last six decades, the fate of markets is inextricably intertwined with the ebb and flow of geopolitics. It's become increasingly clear that one simply cannot fully comprehend market movements without a thorough understanding of concurrent political outcomes. Drawing on extensive experience in both politics and finance, Heisenberg will help demystify a world in which investors can no longer hope to conceptualize of markets as existing in anything that even approximates a vacuum.
In light of the trade war threat, it comes as no surprise that “trade conflict” was at the top of the list when it comes to things Goldman was talking to clients about this week.
There’s nothing particularly profound or new (per se), in the bank’s weekly account of client conversations, but there are some highlights that are worth mentioning.
First, the bank notes that aluminum and steel inputs “equate to just 1% of total US private industry gross output (i.e., revenues), meaning even significantly higher steel and aluminum input costs would have a limited impact on aggregate US corporate profits.”
That said, the downstream effects could be significant and autos and machinery stocks “will likely face margin pressures from higher domestic input prices.” Bottom line: you don’t want to be at the bottom right of this chart:
More here:
