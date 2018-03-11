[...]

“The repercussions of Trump’s tariffs remain to be seen, although the concerns about a trade war appear to have diminished following the inclusion of exemptions in the initial protectionist measures,” Barclays wrote over the weekend, adding that “further action is expected, as Trump hinted that new restrictions on Chinese exports may be announced amid an investigation about China’s intellectual-property practices.” That refers to rumors that the U.S. is said to be considering a broad crackdown on Chinese imports.

The big number this week will obviously be CPI. It’s kind of the lone landmine out there. Last month, everyone was convinced the world would end in the event of a beat and indeed, futures crashed when the number came in hotter-than-expected. Recall the knee-jerk:

That was back when everyone was still shell-shocked from the selloff. The assumption was that following the AHE-driven rout in early February, any further sign that inflation was picking up would be met with even more selling, but those fears turned out to be unfounded.

We’re heading into the February CPI print with the exact opposite setup – that is, we’re riding a rally inspired by an AHE miss.



https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/03/11/a-lonely-landmine-full-week-ahead-preview/