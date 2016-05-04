Priceline: Some Analysis

Q1 was a slight beat but broadly in line.

Guidance for Q2 is well below expectations, top and bottom line.

- Rev increase of 7-14% YoY, vs. consensus of 16.5%

- Adj. EBITDA of $740-795MM, vs. consensus of $950MM

- EPS of $11.6-12.5 vs. $14.9 consensus

I wouldn't panic but that revenue miss isn't good. The Adj. EBITDA and EPS miss are neither here nor there, since they are basically made up numbers anyway. Still a very solid company. 95% Gross Margins, 30%+ net margins! Can you spell monopoly?!

The global economy is definitely getting soft.