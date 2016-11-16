Hertz: An Updated Analysis

Before launching into an analysis of Hertz, it is important to understand the nature of Hertz's business. Largely, Hertz does not have a product but is rather a financing company. It borrows money (quite cheaply using ABS vehicles that are non-recourse to the parent) and acquires vehicles from OEMs like GM, Ford, Chrysler etc. It then leases out those vehicles at airport and non-airport locations. The goal is to earn a spread over its financing costs, which it terms profit.

This business is hugely affected by macro economic conditions and now by ride sharing services like Uber. So, as an investor, you are investing hoping interest rates, economic conditions, tourism and travel hold up.

Management does have control over the FLEET. This is a consolidated industry with only two major players left in the U.S. market. So it is unlikely management will go nuts trying to get market share by undercutting competition on price.

The operational side of the business is measured in terms of a few metrics: Revenues, Direct vehicle expenses, Depreciation, Transaction days, Revenue per transaction day, average vehicles, size of fleet, program vehicles vs. non-program vehicles.

To get a sense of the business all these things matter. So you can't control macro (economy, interest rates, technology) but the core business performance can be measured. Let's look at Q3 results, which resulted in a huge sell off. The main culprit here was an increase to depreciation expense, due to falling used car prices. As an investor, you can not do anything about this. But it hits Hertz since most of the vehicles in the fleet are non-program cars (92% according to the latest report, down sharply from 28% a year ago) and this comes straight out of profits. The important thing to remember is that used car prices will fluctuate and ultimately come back up if they fall too much. But that's not a good game to play - too macro and unpredictable.

The operating metrics for the quarter aren't bad per say. The fleet size has not shrunk but it isn't growing rapidly either, transaction days are up so demand is still there, RPD is down but only so slightly. Vehicle utilization rates are hovering near 80%, which is decent.

Given how much the stock has fallen, one thing is clear. The net profitability of this business is hugely variable and almost all the variables are correlated. In other words, the 80% drop in stock price shouldn't surprise you, nor would a 5X rise from here in a few short months.

Cutting fleet size to reduce expenses will hit revenues assuming it also results in lower transaction days. It might result in lower net income, but if the reduction in fleet size is accompanied by rising rental rates, it might actually INCREASE net income. So the business would become MORE valuable on lower revenues.

This is the bizarre world of investing in commodity companies and particularly financing businesses where profitability can increase if the company foc? Yes. Will it happen, probably. When will it happen and what will the stock do before it happens, no one knows.

So right here, you have to focus on improving fundamentals recognizing that the stock is going to be very volatile. The cost structure is highly variable, so as long as we have demand for rental cars, which it seems we do at present, Hertz could go up a lot if and when business recovers.