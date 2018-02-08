Twitter Square How Jack Can Bring It All Together!

Twitter smashes their quarterly earnings and makes a profit for the first time ever.

Jack Dorsey pulls this off like Elon Musk did with Tesla and SolarCity

Possible synergies:



Square Cash allows you to send money to others on Twitter directly (Square Cash is one of the few money platforms that have introduced #crypto and #bitcoin along with public anonymity of accounts)

Square allows brands to pay influencers directly for their posts instead of “paypaling them later” this ensures the posts are actually made and posted in order to release payment.

Square Capital starts loaning money to verified influencers towards post boosts and recouping the loans through their future revenue from brands paying for posts.

This would flip social media and fintech on its head once again.

Feel free to rip this apart I know it's a long shot I just wanted it posted so I can say I called it :)