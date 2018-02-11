As market extended the correction to the new lows, we recorded further weakening of the long-term market Breadth:



54% of the S&P 500 index (SPY) listed stocks are bullish - down by 18% from a week ago - Weak Bullish sentiment;

60% of the DJI index (DIA) listed stocks are bullish - down by 16% from a week ago - Bullish sentiment;

55% of the NASDAQ 100 index (QQQ) listed stocks are bullish - down by 18% from a week ago - Weak Bullish sentiment;

46% of the Russell 2000 index listed stocks are bullish - down by 10% from a week ago - Weak Bearish sentiment;

39% of the NYSE index listed stocks are bullish - down by 14% from a week ago - Bearish sentiment.



Note: Bullish stocks are stocks traded closer to their 52-week highs and Bearish stocks are the stocks traded closer to their 52-week lows.

During the January's rally we repeatedly pointed to concerns that the up-rally was mainly fueled by the Large Cap stocks - we had extremely Bullish Breadth sentiment on the S&P 500 and DJI while the Breadth data on the NYSE and Russell 200 remained weak. At that time, we said that such big gap in the sentiment between the Large Cap and the Small Cap sectors may lead to a condition when in case of a decline, the Breadth sentiment on the NYSE composite index may turn Bearish. It happened this week - as of now, more than 50% of the NYSE stocks are bearish.



Officially, we have to make a call about Bearish long-term market Breadth sentiment. It does not mean that we expect the market to crash tomorrow. Last time, we made such call in May of 2015. The market indexes were traded side-way for three months after that, and only in August of 2015 we witnessed a deep correction. At that time, the market Breadth sentiment remained in the bearish mood until February of 2016. By making a call about long-term bearish sentiment, we consider that the market entered a phase when it is vulnerable to dive into a recession or into a crash.



This is the time when it could be advised to long-term traders to reevaluate their holding. Sometimes it is better to be safe than sorry. It is not time to panic and it does not mean it has to be done tomorrow. This is the first deep correction since January of 2016. Most-likely we will have a recovery and side-way trading. However, for as long as we see that majority of the NYSE stocks are bearish, we will consider the market to be bearish.



With 61% of the bearish stocks on the Russell 2000 index, we already may say that the Small Cap market sector is in the recession.



From now on, if you are long-term trader, it could not be enough to check charts once a month. Volatility is high and long-term investors have to check market charts (index charts) at least a couple of times a week.



If we see a recovery, it will be important to continue monitoring the market Breadth to see whether it becomes Bullish on the NYSE and Russell 2000 indexes. If the market recovers and the Breadth sentiment on these indexes remain Bearish (more than 50% of the index listed stocks remain bearish) we will be seriously concern about the possibility of a recession or a stock market crash.



With respect to the short-term market Breadth data, we see strong drop to the extremely low levels:



277 of the S&P 500 stocks are above their 200-day SMAs - down by 98 from a week ago - Bullish,

238 of the S&P 500 stocks are above their 120-day SMAs - down by 125 from a week ago - Weak Bearish,

88 of the S&P 500 stocks are above their 50-day SMAs - down by 202 from a week ago - Strongly Bearish

33 of the S&P 500 stocks are above their 20-day SMAs - down by 93 from a week ago - Extremely Bearish.

Such extremely low numbers on 20-day timeframe, suggest strongly oversold (in short-term) condition which may lead to a strong bounce up. We already witnessed some recovery on Friday, February 9th of 2018. There are some odds this recovery will be extended into next week. While the short-term market Breadth sentiment remains bearish, the odds are good we will have a bounce up from the recent oversold level.



We have to bear in mind that at current high volatility levels, we have to reassess the short-term market Breadth sentiment on the daily basis as we may face rapid and strong changes in the sentiment.



