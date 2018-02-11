Crashing Volatility

Past week gave us a great deal of volatility. Therefore it is worth a special attention.



14-day Absolute ATR (Average True Range) on the S&P 500 index crossed above 2%. This is a long-term bearish volatility. See the research at

https://www.marketvolume.com/analysis/stockmarketcrashesvolatility.asp



Last time such high volatility levels were recorded during the deep corrections in August of 2015 and January of 2016.



In history, similar high volatility increase was only recorded at the bottom of the strong corrections and before stock market crashes. The market declined strongly over the past two weeks and it is a normal to see this increase in volatility. There are still high odds that this is just a temporary increase and as market recovers from this correction we will see a drop in volatility, as we had it in 2015 and 2016



On the other hand, should we see a recovery without a drop in volatility, it would be a disturbing sign of the coming Bear market. In this case we would have to make a call that volatility favors the long-term Bear market. Under such condition the market would be vulnerable to crash down any time.



Volatility chart from Stock Charts



for those who trades index derivatives: QQQ, SPY, DIA





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.