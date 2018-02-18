Recovery Means Bulls Are Back - Not So Fast

A week ago at Bearish Long-Term Market Breadth we stated

Such extremely low numbers on 20-day timeframe, suggest strongly oversold (in short-term) condition which may lead to a strong bounce up. We already witnessed some recovery on Friday, February 9th of 2018. There are some odds this recovery will be extended into next week. While the short-term market Breadth sentiment remains bearish, the odds are good we will have a bounce up from the recent oversold level... at current high volatility levels, we have to reassess the short-term market Breadth sentiment on the daily basis as we may face rapid and strong changes in the sentiment.



This week strong recovery brought some release into the market Breadth sentiment:



67% of the S&P 500 listed stocks are bullish - up by 13% from a week ago - Bullish sentiment;

76% of the DJI listed stocks are bullish - up by 16% from a week ago - Bullish sentiment;

74% of the NASDAQ 100 listed stocks are bullish - up by 19% from a week ago - Bullish sentiment;

53% of the Russell 2000 listed stocks are bullish - up by 7% from a week ago - Weak Bullish sentiment;

47% of the NYSE listed stocks are bullish - up by 8% from a week ago - Weak Bearish sentiment.

As the market indexes recovered half of their loses, we recorded strong increase in the number of the Bullish stocks across all indexes. The S&P 500 (SPY), DJI (DIA) and Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) moved away from the weak area back into the Bullish zone. The long-term Breadth sentiment on these indexes is Bullish.



While the Large Cap (S&P 500, DJI and Nasdaq 100) market sector looks bullish, the Small Cap (Russell 2000) is still weak. The long-term Breadth sentiment on the Russell 2000 index is "Weak Bearish" and it may drop back into read zone any time. We continue seeing the strong gap in the sentiment between Large and Small Caps. The investors do not show a lot of desire to buy high risk stocks listed in the Russell 2000 index. The condition when the investors are migrating from Small Cap stocks into the Large cap sector is not healthy and usually is noted before strong bearish trends. See the research at https://www.marketvolume.com/analysis/smallcapstocks.asp. At such times, the market is usually held at the top by several stocks with high weighting in the indexes. Should any negative news hit these market, it may have strong negative impact.



If you look at the market by focusing on DJI and S&P 500 price action, current recovery may look like the end of the bearish trading. However, adding to the analysis the Russell 2000 Breadth data, despite the current strong recovery, sentiment is still very weak.



Another strong negative signal is the negative sentiment in the NYSE Breadth data. Even the market moved strongly up, the NYSE Breadth sentiment failed to move back into the green zone. The long-term market Breadth sentiment on the NYSE index remains bearish.



The NYSE index covers both Large Cap and Small Cap market sectors and it is considered as a barometer of the market condition. As of now, we have the dominance of the bearish stocks on this index. For as long as wee see the Bearish market Breadth on the NYSE index, we will consider the overall market Breadth to be bearish.



The long-term market Breadth is Bearish. However, this statement does not imply that we will see the market crashing down next week. In may of 2015, the NYSE index indicated Bearish sentiment as well. At that time, the market moved side-way for three month and then dived into the deep correction in August of 2015. See at https://www.marketvolume.com/advance_decline/highlowrangechartsimple.asp



First of all, the Bearish long-term market sentiment means that we are not in the Bull market any more. The Bull market ended. It may come back, yet, for now, we should forget about it. Conservative long-term investors should reevaluate their holdings. It is a time when it could be better safe than sorry.



Second point of the bearish long-term market sentiment statement implies that the market is highly predisposed to strong declines (deep corrections) which may turn into a recession or a crash



Over the past several months, we mentioned repeatedly about the signs pointing to the last stage of the Bull market. Now, we have strong signals of the possible beginning of the Bear market. The long-term Breadth sentiment on the NYSE index is the first strong signal.



Second strong signal is extremely high volatility. 14-day ATR (Average True range) on the S&P 500 is above 2% and this is the volatility of the Bear market. As a rule, such high volatility is associated with the bottom of deep corrections and or crashes. See study at

The market recovered - we are not at the bottom of a correction any more. However, we continue seeing high volatility and this is strong bearish signals.



Current recovery brought some improvement into the short-term Breadth data also. As of now



338 of the S&P 500 stocks are above 200-day MA - up by 61 from a week ago - Bullish sentiment,

317 of the S&P 500 stocks are above 120-day MA - up by 78 from a week ago - Bullish sentiment,

228 of the S&P 500 stocks are above 50-day MA - up by 216 from a week ago - weak Bearish sentiment

187 of the S&P 500 stocks are above 20-day MA - up by 154 from a week ago - Bearish sentiment.

A strong increase in the number of the Bullish stocks on all time-frames is a strong bullish signals. Under normal market conditions (low volatility, Bull market...) this would favor bullish trading for the coming week. However, despite strong recovery, we have bearish sentiment on 20-day time-frame and weak bearish sentiment on the 50-day timeframe. This suggest very weak short-term Breadth. Under such sentiment, any time, we may face a another strong decline where the market indexes may attempt to retest the bottom of the recent correction.



Overall market Breadth sentiment for the coming week is Bullish with high possibility of a strong reversal sown any time. Volatility sentiment is bearish. To make a final statement for the coming week, we need to take a look at volume. This week brought us drop in trading volume on the major indexes. Drop in volume means that the wave of the Bulls (strong volume surge at the bottom of a correction) that reversed the market up is cooling down. This is normal: Bulls are ready to buy at low, yet as indexes recovers the Bulls are stepping back. The drop in trading volume favors side-way trading for the coming week.



At the end, we would make a call about side-way market for the coming week with high odds of a reversal down. There are no reversal down signals at this moment, yet, under such high volatility, the market should be monitored on the daily basis - changes could come fast.



