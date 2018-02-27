Short-Term Breadth And Volume Sentiment
Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.
Contributor Since 2016
Starting from 1999 working as a research analyst. Took part in the development of modulated volume technology for index and stock analysis on the intraday timeframes. Developed row of the proprietary volume and advance decline based technical indicators. Invented High/Low Breadth index chart - new way to analyze market Breadth data
Summary
- Breadth chart.
- What to expect from the rest of the week.
As S&P 500 moved higher the Bulls have became less active - S&P 500 daily volume dropped. The traders know the market may reverse down easily and dive deep fast. As of now Breadth sentiment started to shift into the Bearish side again which suggest the negative trading for the rest of the week- see below the S&P 500 hourly Breadth chart.
More at https://www.marketvolume.com/forum/?s=15
For index derivatives (QQQ), (SPY) and (DIA) traders
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.