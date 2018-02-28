Bears Taking Over NYSE

While the tech stocks hold the market ay the top, the overall market is going down. As of now, we have following Breadth on the NYSE:



41% of stocks are traded above their 200-day SMAs - Bearish Sentiment,

36% of stocks are traded above their 120-day SMAs - Bearish Sentiment,

27% of stocks are traded above their 50-day SMAs - Bearish Sentiment,

38% of stocks are traded above their 20-day SMAs - Bearish Sentiment,

Source: Simple Moving Average - stock screener - stock scanner



We see the dominance of the bearish stocks across all timeframes. Over the past 3 trading session the number of the NYSE stocks traded above 200-day MA dropped by 6%.



The NYSE Breadth favors a new correction. When you look a the price of the S&P 500 it may look like the market is in a side-way trend since February 16th of 2018. However, since that time the market lost a lot of Bullish stocks to the Bears.



In such condition, the odds are high the DJI (DIA), S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) will turn bearish as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.