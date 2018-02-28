Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Bears Taking Over NYSE

|Includes: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), QQQ, SPY

While the tech stocks hold the market ay the top, the overall market is going down. As of now, we have following Breadth on the NYSE:

41% of stocks are traded above their 200-day SMAs - Bearish Sentiment,
36% of stocks are traded above their 120-day SMAs - Bearish Sentiment,
27% of stocks are traded above their 50-day SMAs - Bearish Sentiment,
38% of stocks are traded above their 20-day SMAs - Bearish Sentiment,
Source: Simple Moving Average - stock screener - stock scanner

We see the dominance of the bearish stocks across all timeframes. Over the past 3 trading session the number of the NYSE stocks traded above 200-day MA dropped by 6%.

The NYSE Breadth favors a new correction. When you look a the price of the S&P 500 it may look like the market is in a side-way trend since February 16th of 2018. However, since that time the market lost a lot of Bullish stocks to the Bears.

In such condition, the odds are high the DJI (DIA), S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) will turn bearish as well.

