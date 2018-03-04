Bears In Charge

A week ago we posted (https://seekingalpha.com/p/31rh9):

Overall, next week sentiment is considered slightly in the favor of the Bulls. However, the Breadth, volume and volatility indicators should be monitored on the daily basis - the sentiment may turn strongly bearish any day of the coming week.

This Monday the market was positive. On Tuesday (02/27/2018) we updated our outlook (https://seekingalpha.com/p/31sbs)

As of now Breadth sentiment started to shift into the Bearish side again which suggest the negative trading for the rest of the week

We market reported the negative week. This damaged the long-term Breadth sentiment:



57% of the S&P 500 index listed stocks are bullish - 10% less than a week ago - Weak Bullish;

57% of the DJI index listed stocks are bullish - 9% less than a week ago - Weak Bullish;

72% of the NASDAQ 100 index listed stocks are bullish - 2% less than a week ago - Bullish;

50% of the Russell 2000 index listed stocks are bullish - 3% less than a week ago - Weak Bullish;

42% of the NYSE index listed stocks are bullish - 5% less than a week ago - Weak Bearish.

As we may see, the technology market sector is the only one holding at the Bullish level. We have 72% of the bullish stocks on the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) index. The number of the Bullish stocks on the S&P 500 (SPY) and DJI (DIA) indexes dropped to 57%. Most of these S&P 500 bullish stocks are from the tech sector.



While the overall stocks market is bearish, the technology market sector is the only thing keeping the market from a diving into a correction. This is very unstable situation. Should something negative invade the technology sector, it may cause a deep correction. On the other hand, in the past, we had several periods when the market was negative with exception of one market sector which held the market indexes from a correction. The market survived those negative periods and we did not have a serious correction for several years.



Current situation is different. Now, we have the dominance of the Bearish stocks on the NYSE. This is strong bearish signal. For as long as we see it, the long-term market Breadth sentiment will be Bearish. Under such sentiment, long-term investors should seriously re-evaluate their allocations.



Shorter-term market Breadth numbers shifted toward the Bears as well. By the end of this week



295 of the S&P 500 stocks are above 200-day SMA - 43 stocks less than a week ago - Weak Bullish,

256 of the S&P 500 stocks are above 120-day SMA - 61 stocks less than a week ago - Weak Bullish,

160 of the S&P 500 stocks are above 50-day SMA - 68 stocks less than a week ago - Strong Bearish,

206 of the S&P 500 stocks are above 20-day SMA - 19 stocks more than a week ago - Bearish.

Increase in the number of the Bullish stocks traded above 20-day MA is the only bullish signal. However, the overall number of stocks traded above 20-day is still very low. Also, it is very short-term time-frame. On the overall bearish background, it is very weak bullish signal.



The worst short-term Breadth signal is the drop in the number of stocks traded above 200-day and 120-day MA. Slowly but steady, the short-term Bulls are yielding the to the Bears. Because of that, the next week market Breadth sentiment is Bearish.



With Breadth data favoring the Bears on all time-frames (from long-term down to very short), we have a Bullish signal in volatility. Past week brought us a drop in volatility. 14-day ATR on the S&P 500 index dropped below 2% (see chart below). That means we stepped away from the danger zone of the possibility of a crash (see research at https://www.marketvolume.com/analysis/stockmarketcrashesvolatility.asp). However, volatility remains high and we may see strong changes in sentiment on any day. Current drop in volatility favors long-term Bulls. Further drop in volatility would be more beneficial for mid-term Bulls.



