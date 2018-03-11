Volatility In Breadth Sentiment

As was mentioned a week ago "With Breadth data favoring the Bears on all time-frames, we have a Bullish signal in volatility. .. Current drop in volatility favors long-term Bulls. Further drop in volatility would be more beneficial for mid-term Bulls." - with decline in volatility market indexes recovered strongly.



Strong recovery brought bullishness into the long-term Breadth data:



62% of the S&P 500 (SPY) index listed stocks are bullish - up by 5% from a week ago - Bullish sentiment;

70% of the DJI (DIA) index listed stocks are bullish - up by 13% from a week ago- Bullish sentiment;

76% of the NASDAQ 100 (QQQ) index listed stocks are bullish - up by 4% from a week ago - Bullish sentiment;

59% of the Russell 2000 (IWM) index listed stocks are bullish - up by 9% from a week ago - Weak Bullish sentiment;

50% of the NYSE index listed stocks are bullish - up by 8% from a week ago - Weak Bullish sentiment.

Source: https://www.marketvolume.com/quotes/highlowrangechart.asp



We do not see the dominance of the Bearish stocks on the NYSE any more. This is one of the strongest long-term Breadth signals. Just by a few stocks the number of the Bullish stocks exceeds the number of the Bearish stocks. This calls to a change in the long-term Market Breadth sentiment from "Weak Bearish" to "Neutral - Weak Bullish".



The market moved away from the "recession danger zone". However, the Bulls are still weak.



The recent correction shacked the market strongly. This correction was not very deep. However, this correction pushed the NYSE into the Bearish sentiment and it pulled volatility up to crash levels. The traders saw that DJI and other indexes may easily lose 6% in a single trading session. For at least 6 next months, this correction is going to remain on the background of every investor's analysis.



This week recovery improved short-term Breadth data as well:



332 of the S&P 500 stocks are above their 200-day SMAs - up by 37 from a week ago - Bullish,

317 of the S&P 500 stocks are above their 120-day SMAs - up by 168 from a week ago - Weak Bullish,

259 of the S&P 500 stocks are above their 50-day SMAs - up by 99 from a week ago - Weak Bullish,

376 of the S&P 500 stocks are above their 20-day SMAs - up by 170 from a week ago - Bullish.

Source: Simple Moving Average - stock screener - stock scanner



Under normal circumstances, current shorter-term Breadth data would favor bullish trading for the coming week. However, over the past week, the shorter-term sentiment turned from Bearish into Bullish. This was a strong change in the sentiment in a short period.



As of now we have Bulls favoring data, yet, it may change any day. Therefore it is highly recommended to check Breadth data on the daily basis. The major market indexes (DJI, S&P 500, Russell 2000 and NYSE Composite) came close to the resistance set on February 26th of 2018. It is difficult to expect they will break this resistance on a fly without stalling for a while. It is important to keep an eye on a Breadth data at that moment to see whether there is a risk of a reversal down.

market Breadth charts from https://www.marketvolume.com

