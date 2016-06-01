Market Morning Sentiment: $CLF

Market Morning Sentiment - May 31st

The S&P500, DJIA, and Nasdaq finished the week strong booking weekly gains of 2.2%, 2.1%, and 3.3% respectively.

Major events happening this week include the OPEC meeting on Thursday as well as Friday's release of the monthly US jobs report. With oil nearing $50, Iraq and the Middle East are said to be boosting exports, subsequently diminishing expectations that OPEC will reign in supplies at Thursdays meeting. Most analysts and market commentators see the US monthly jobs report as a key economic indicator that the Fed will be looking at when evaluating an interest rate hike. Positive data could increase the chances of a rate hike in June/July while negative data could delay the decision. With multiple decisions looming, m arket sentiment on the S&P 500 continues to point to more downside and risk aversion among investors.

Influencer of the Day

FEATURED SENTIMENT LEADER:$RLYP

$RLYP Social Sentiment and Chatter Volume

75% Strong Buy

Relypsa Pharmaceuticals drug Veltassa has market to itself

$RLYP is a biopharmaceutical company that is on the forefront of the discovery, development and commercialization of polymer-based medicines for undertreated conditions. $RLYP shares shot up over 8% on Friday following news that a rival potassium lowering drug (ZS-9) from AstraZeneca ($AZN) received a complete response letter from the FDA. This rejection creates a regulatory hurdle that could damage $AZN ability to compete with Relypsa's drug Veltassa, which was approved to treat hyperkalemia last October.

Because of an FDA mandated black box safety warning on the label cautioning doctors about the potential risk of Veltassa interfering with other drugs hyperkalemia patients may be taking and the threat of ZS-9 being approved, the approval of Veltassa hasn't been shown in $RLYP stock price performance. This week $RLYP submitted new data to the FDA in the hopes of loosening or removing the safety warning altogether.